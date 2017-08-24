4 Amazing Kitchen Hacks You Need To Know

Check out our kitchen hacks to quickly turn you into a pro in the kitchen:

Stop cookies from turning stale So, you’ve just baked a batch of delicious homemade cookies – but how do you prevent them from going stale now that they don’t have all the added preservatives? Chuck a slice of bread into the same container used to store them – the moisture in the bread will transfer to the cookies – extending its freshness just that little bit longer.

No more brown guacamole Is there anything we hate more than watching our avocados – specifically those we’ve used to whip up guacamole – turn brown? This happens because of oxidisation. So, the next time you want to preserve that delicious dip, store it in a container and add a thin layer of water on top of it. The layer of water acts as a preventative barrier – so that your guacamole won’t react to the oxygen.

Soften your butter You’ve gotten just about everything ready for a nice dinner when you remember you had forgotten to take that slab of butter out to thaw – fret not! Instead of popping it into a microwave and risking it over-melting into a liquid mess, warm a small glass (either by microwaving it or running it through some warm water) and turn it upside down – covering the slab. You’ll have soft butter, ready to spread, in a jiffy.