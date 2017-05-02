Navigation

Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 : Best Canned Seafood goes to Ayam Brand!

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 10:10 AM by

HER WORLD’S and READERS’ CHOICE:

BEST SEAFOOD: AYAM BRAND™ CHILLI TUNA

What is the one thing Malaysians love about their food? It’s the eye-watering pedas sensation on the taste buds, of course! Ayam Brand combines the healthy goodness of tuna and the addictive thrill of spice to bring you a perfect combination that’s free of preservatives, no added MSG and no trans-fat. With over 125 years of commitment to producing healthy, natural and high-quality products, Ayam Brand Chilli Tuna is a must-have in every household.
Besides being a convenient low-fat food, tuna is also a very good source of Omega-3, selenium, niacin, and vitamins B6 and B12. These nutrients have a significant impact on reducing cardiovascular diseases and lowering the risk of breast, colon and kidney cancer. Ayam Brand™ conducts independent laboratory mercury analysis on every batch of its tuna productions, ensuring that it meets the most stringent food safety regulations in the world. So enjoy your Ayam Brand™ Chilli Tuna with a complete peace of mind. Ayam Brand Chilli Tuna range provides you chilli-lovers a variety of range which includes Fire Hot, classic, and light flavour.

Optimized-tuna-brown-rice-balls

PARMESAN-CRUSTED TUNA BROWN RICE BALLS

INGREDIENTS :
• 200g brown rice
• 500ml water
• 1 tsp salt
• 160g Ayam Brand Chilli Tuna
• 150g grated Parmesan
FOR THE SALTED COCONUT DIP:
• 100ml Ayam Brand Coconut Milk
• ½ tsp salt
Mix half a teaspoon of salt into 100ml of Ayam Brand Coconut Milk.
METHOD :
1 Wash and drain rice.
2 Add in water and salt, then cook rice until soft.
3 Mash tuna with the cooled rice.
4 Season with salt, if desired.
5 Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
6 Shape mixture into bite-sized balls.
7 Roll balls in grated cheese and arrange on the prepared tray. Sprinkle more cheese over the rice balls.
8 Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese turns crisp and golden brown.
9 Serve as a power-packed snack with salted coconut dip.

