Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 : Ayam Brand wins Best Coconut Milk!

BEST COCONUT MILK: AYAM BRAND COCONUT MILK

Whether it’s for beauty or for health, coconut seems to be the solution for everything. Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is 100 per cent natural and not diluted with water, colouring and emulsifiers. Coconut fat mostly consists of saturated medium-chain fatty-acids (MCFAs), which help fight inflammatory conditions. It lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and has anti-ageing properties, as it protects our cells from damage. Packed using Ultra High Temperature (UHT) technology, Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is hygienic and fresh with a long shelf life, so you can enjoy its yummy goodness over a longer period of time. A good substitute for milk, even the lactose intolerant can enjoy all its nutritional benefits. Add it to your coffee, stir it into cream or use it as a creamy base for cooking, you won’t go wrong with this coconut milk. With no preservatives, no colouring or no flavouring, Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is an ideal choice for your culinary needs.

