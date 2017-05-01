Navigation

Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 : Ayam Brand wins Best Coconut Milk!

Monday, May 1, 2017 2:02 PM by

HER WORLD’S AND READERS’ CHOICE:

BEST COCONUT MILK: AYAM BRAND COCONUT MILK

Whether it’s for beauty or for health, coconut seems to be the solution for everything. Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is 100 per cent natural and not diluted with water, colouring and emulsifiers. Coconut fat mostly consists of saturated medium-chain fatty-acids (MCFAs), which help fight inflammatory conditions. It lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and has anti-ageing properties, as it protects our cells from damage. Packed using Ultra High Temperature (UHT) technology, Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is hygienic and fresh with a long shelf life, so you can enjoy its yummy goodness over a longer period of time. A good substitute for milk, even the lactose intolerant can enjoy all its nutritional benefits. Add it to your coffee, stir it into cream or use it as a creamy base for cooking, you won’t go wrong with this coconut milk. With no preservatives, no colouring or no flavouring, Ayam Brand Coconut Milk is an ideal choice for your culinary needs.

spiced-tuna-coconut-quiche

SPICY TUNA COCONUT QUICHES

SERVES: 4
INGREDIENTS :
• 1 loaf wholemeal bread, crusts removed
• 160g Ayam Brand Chilli Tuna
• ½ tsp turmeric powder
• 2 shallots, chopped
• 200ml Ayam Brand Coconut Milk
• 2 eggs, lightly beaten
• Salt, to taste
METHOD :
1 Lightly grease 15 cupcake moulds.
2 Flatten bread slices into each mould and trim the edges.
3 Preheat oven to 180°C.
4 Mix tuna with the rest of the ingredients, then fill bread cups with
this mixture.
5 Bake for 10 minutes or until
filling sets.
6 Cool slightly before serving.

