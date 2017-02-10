Navigation

What Is The Right Jacket For You?

Friday, February 10, 2017 10:10 AM by

Got Jacket?

jacket

We identify some iconic silhouettes spotted on these A-listers.

Olivia Palermo

Double-breasted jackets feature two-button columns on the midriff.  A staple for the gents in the ’50s, this style is best worn fastened and over snug, fitted separates

Kelly Hopen

 Kelly Hopen

Flaring from the waist, peplum jackets give instant curves. If you have a ruler shape body, this style will give you an hourglass silhouette.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

The tuxedo jacket features a thin lapel and a narrow, deep-V neckline. This silhouette promises to create a lean silhouette

