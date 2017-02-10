What Is The Right Jacket For You?Friday, February 10, 2017 10:10 AM by Liyana ZamzuriGot Jacket?We identify some iconic silhouettes spotted on these A-listers.Read also : Rock The Mom Jeans The Right Way 10907fe36aa7c8c714e3b1b52bf0fb77Olivia PalermoDouble-breasted jackets feature two-button columns on the midriff. A staple for the gents in the ’50s, this style is best worn fastened and over snug, fitted separates Kelly Hopen Kelly HopenFlaring from the waist, peplum jackets give instant curves. If you have a ruler shape body, this style will give you an hourglass silhouette. Drew BarrymoreDrew BarrymoreThe tuxedo jacket features a thin lapel and a narrow, deep-V neckline. This silhouette promises to create a lean silhouette women, fashion, style, HerWorldMY, street style, jackets, how to fashion, clothes, fashion tips, outerwear