The Watch to Invest In Right Now!

Monday, July 17, 2017
The stars in the sky are like a distant dream of what we cannot see with our naked eye. Bell & Ross, the specialist in aviator-inspired watches, has gone the distance to bring those beautiful stars to your wrist with the Bell & Ross Novarosa.

Supernova, an explosion of a star.

A phenomenon like no other

The pink hues of this extraordinary phenomenon that happens in outer space inspires the BR S Novarosa series. It gives the watches a splash of glamour and seduction, which is bound to incite awe when it sits on your wrist. The stunning pink on the dial evokes the explosion of a supernova, bringing to mind the striking pink halo.

BR S Novarosa Diamonds with steel Milanese strap

BR S Novarosa Diamonds with pink straps and a pin buckle.

BR S Novarosa Full Diamonds with steel Milanese strap and a folding buckle.

BR S Novarosa with grey strap and a pin buckle.

