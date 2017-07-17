The Watch to Invest In Right Now!

The stars in the sky are like a distant dream of what we cannot see with our naked eye. Bell & Ross, the specialist in aviator-inspired watches, has gone the distance to bring those beautiful stars to your wrist with the Bell & Ross Novarosa.

A phenomenon like no other

The pink hues of this extraordinary phenomenon that happens in outer space inspires the BR S Novarosa series. It gives the watches a splash of glamour and seduction, which is bound to incite awe when it sits on your wrist. The stunning pink on the dial evokes the explosion of a supernova, bringing to mind the striking pink halo.