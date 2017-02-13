Navigation

Valentine’s Day gift for BFF

Monday, February 13, 2017

Whether you are having the best time of love life or been single for the longest time, how about share the spirit of love with the one who’s always been there through your boys dilemma, shopping routine or simple anything, your BFF. She may not be sharing the kind of cuddling or lovey-dovey affection with you but there’s no reason of why you cant share show some appreciation. Right?

How about invest in a statement clutch or jewellery as a gift for your BFF? Better yet, opt for blue shade instead. It presents peaceful and calmness for those who wears it. Furthermore it would help her to feel more relaxed during stressful hours. And guess what? Base on studies,it proves that blue colour can make one more creative artistically. So in a way you have already help her to make it through at early stage.

Here are some options we have for your BFF:

KLARA 110-SUEDE MIRROR LEATHER-NAVY MIX

‘Klara 110’ heel, Jimmy Choo

Gold-plated, crystal and cabochon ring, Kenneth Jay Lane

Gold-plated, crystal and cabochon ring, Kenneth Jay Lane

SS17_MILLA_MINI_BAG_CARD_CASE_HQ_3

‘Milla Exotic’ mini tote bag, MCM

Marguerite cat-eye sunglasses, Karen Walker Eyewear

Marguerite cat-eye sunglasses, Karen Walker Eyewear

ARAGO SMALL SILK TWIL_ARAGO SMALL QUARTET SCARF

Scarf, Diane von Furstenberg

EMILIO PUCCI_SS17_ACCESSORY_19.

Sandal, Emilio Pucci

GAIA_NECKLACE

‘Gaia’ necklace, Swarovski

EMILIO PUCCI_SS17_ACCESSORY_10.

Clutch, Emilio Pucci

Daisy crystal-embellished earrings, Dolce & Gabbana

Daisy crystal-embellished earrings, Dolce & Gabbana

Fur-felt wide-brim trilby hat, Gucci

Fur-felt wide-brim trilby hat, Gucci

