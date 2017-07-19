Navigation

JW Anderon’s UNIQLO Collection Is Just Fall Loving

After the announcement of the collab earlier this year, the JW Anderson  x Uniqlo collection has finally arrived.

Celebrated for his subversive conceptualism ( remember his pierced handbags?) the notorious designer moves away from his hyper-intellectual aesthetic in this collection with the Japanese retailer.

Speaking to Vogue about the launch, Anderson explained why he wanted to work with the retailer in the first place: “Uniqlo is something I wear daily, so it was personal to me and I became very excited.”

The designer took inspiration from his upbringing ,bringing in elements of Northern Irish and British heritage with Uniqlo’s excellence in fabrics, fit and functionality.

Read also : Here’s How To Actually Care for Your Denim

As a result, it offers the best of British styling that is at once traditional and modern while providing daily lifestyle options for men and women of all ages with a reasonable price point.

The fall/winter 2017 range comprises 33 pieces for men and women, and it will roll out at UNIQLO stores and UNIQLO.com from Saturday, September 22.

Click through for a sneak- peak at the collection!

Photos courtesy of Uniqlo

