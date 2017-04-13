Mother’s Day Gifts for Fashionistas

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, hunting for the perfect gift is more urgent than ever. If you haven’t got your stylish mum anything yet, we’ve put together this guide for you.

Shopping tips:

Consider her likes and dislikes. If you decide to buy her clothes, take note of her most recent measurements. List three different gift options options, so you won’t draw a blank when your first choice isn’t available. Go to a shopping mall that has all three gifts on your list. Check that you have your credit card, or withdraw cash in advance in case the ATM machine at the mall doesn’t work. Keep the receipt in your purse instead of the shopping bag.

Here are our picks: