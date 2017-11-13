Must-Have Travel Accessories : Tumi x Eva Fehren

It’s all about edgy/feminine style meets advanced functionality with this travel collaboration.

TUMI has collaborated with Jewelry Designer, Artist and New York-native Eva Zuckerman of Eva Fehren Fine Jewelry to create an exclusive, limited-edition capsule of travel accessories.

Working with TUMI has been such a dream,” says Eva Zuckerman. “The process was incredibly creative and I’m so proud of the pieces we created together. It was an extremely fun challenge to think about how to incorporate innovative functions in a way that felt effortlessly chic, and that also fit seamlessly into the modern woman’s lifestyle.”

Inspired by the trend-setting modern woman, Eva had long searched for the perfect travel and accessories bag for jewelry collectors, and jumped at the opportunity to dive into the design process with TUMI.

Constructed from super-luxe leather and adorned with a custom black-and-white print painted by Eva, the assortment includes a tote with crossbody bag inside, as well as a jewelry roll and jewelry box, ranging from RM 830 to RM 4,950.

The collection features thoughtfully designed compartments that organize day-to-day essentials, specifically, the tote includes a concealed compartment that keeps valuables secure and hidden from sight for extra assurance. As a partner to the tote, the pouch offers effortless versatility, serving as a clutch, wallet, or cross-body bag, making it the perfect day-to-day or international travel companion.

Are you looking for comfort, style and functionality? Well you can shop the TUMI x Eva Fehren capsule collection exclusively at select national and international TUMI stores and TUMI.com.

The designer will also host the collection on EvaFehren.com.