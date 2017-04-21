This Balenciaga Tote Bag Reminds Us Of IKEA

Recycle bags are now high fashion?

Balenciaga surprised the fashion world once again. Just late last year, the Cabas Shopper bag was seen on models during the Demna Gvasalia’s Fall Winter 2017 Show, and the bag went viral for the weirdest reason.

Looks familiar? This bag is retailing at $2,000.

And for their latest design? Introducing, the Arena Extra-Large Shopper Tote Bag, that is retailing at $2,145.

If you’ve heard and shopped at IKEA, this blue Frakta bag is selling for RM2 for anyone that needs a bag as they don’t provide plastic bags.

For that extra ringgit (thousands of ringgits), you will get a bag that is as equally roomy as the IKEA Frakta bag, but in more durable leather and minus the IKEA strap.

The Today show in the US reached out to IKEA for comment.

“We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the Ikea iconic sustainable blue bag for 99 cents,” a spokesperson wrote. “Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag!”

And if there’s people judging you and called your IKEA Frakta bag ‘cheap’ or ‘auntie’ looking, tell them that it inspired Balenciaga – meaning, high-fashion. (whips hair)