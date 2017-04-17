Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattSmoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattWhat Happens to Your Body When You SleepWhat Happens to Your Body When You Sleep5 Beach-Ready Essentials5 Beach-Ready Essentials3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully

These New Jeans From Levi’s Will Keep You Cool During Ramadhan

Monday, April 17, 2017 5:05 PM by
Prev1 of 11

Stay cool but look hot in the new Levi’s Performance Cool Jeans.

Worried about the sweltering heat during Ramadhan? Levi’s® cutting-edge Performance Cool jeans will not let heat stop you from looking and feeling good this Ramadhan! Crafted to keep you cool and dry, the new collection will change your mind about the misperception that denim is too hot and heavy to wear in the warm tropical weather. With the innovative denim technology, now everyone, everywhere, can wear denim all year-round, regardless of the temperature.

Prev1 of 11

, , , , ,

Related Stories
sarah jessica parker

5 Fashion Mistakes You're Making (And Ho...

4 Minimalist Looks We're Loving This Wee...

6 Stylish Ways to Update Your Office War...