The Iconic Vara Returns As A Bag

Recognize the familiar Vara bow?

Salvatore Ferragamo is known for their Vara pumps and people have been raving to the moon about how comfortable they are on the feet . Now it’s back! But it now takes shape in the Vera Rainbow Bag.

A signature handbag, combining iconic features of its legacy with the freshness and modernity of geometric, compact design.

With a compact rectangular silhouette, this Italian-sculpted accessory is made with tonal hardware to accentuate the luxurious craftsmanship. It also features the trademark bow clasp ornament on the front coupled with an engraved logo plaque.

The inside offers a surprise effect, where the back pocket opens to a gusset, revealing a series of multicolour compartments that pay tribute to another iconic motif of the Ferragamo legacy: Rainbow, a sandal created by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1938 for Judy Garland and featuring a colourful wedge with an upper of golden kidskin straps. Bonus : it comes with an adjustable chain shoulder strap.

For the calfskin finish, you can get the bag in shades of BonBon, Opal, Begonia and Black . While for those shiny leather enthusiasts, lucky you, it comes in patent leather red too.

What are you waiting for? Time to go grab this great small cross-body bag!

Priced from RM6390 to RM9,590 Vara Rainbow is available at the Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques at

Pavilion KL, Suria KLCC, & The Gardens Mall.

