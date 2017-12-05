Navigation

Stunning Looks You NEED to Get

Tuesday, December 5, 2017
At anytime of the day, you would want to look your very best. And so, we have some looks we would love to share with you – to be red-carpet ready for that special occasion, or to strut confidently down the street with your squad!

Looks you gotta have!

It’s not just about looking good, but also feeling amazing in the clothes you put on. Visit a Marks and Spencer outlet to boost your confidence and pull off that picture-perfect OOTD.

Floral flair

With this outfit, you’ll be standing out in all the right ways — be it day or night. Let’s debunk the myth of shapewear being only for plus-size women. So, no matter the size put on a shapewear to smooth out those extra lumps and bumps to get that sleek look in this dress. Pair it with a red clutch that has a gold chain for convenience, and finish the look with sexy, dark red heels to give you that lift and to accentuate your figure.

Floral Black Dress, RM399

Firm Control, RM399

Multiway Bra, RM129

Red Mix Clutch, RM189

 

Dark-red heels, RM269

 

 

 

 

