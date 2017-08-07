Snarkitecture + COS Art Installation In Seoul

Third time’s a charm with COS and Snarkitecture’s latest collaboration.

Fashion label COS announces a new collaboration with Snarkitecture, New York-based art and architecture studio founded by Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen once more for an immersive installation in Seoul.

Drawing inspiration from the collections and values of COS, Snarkitecture has designed an interactive exhibit that invites visitors into a contemplative environment, exploring precision and chance. Thousands of glass marbles will travel around the

“We’re very excited to continue our series of collaborations with COS for Snarkitecture’s first project in Seoul. The installation merges the technical sensibility of the latest COS collection with Snarkitecture’s approach to create a playful and interactive environment. We look forward to inviting everyone in Seoul to visit and experience the installation this fall!” – Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen of Snarkitecture

The installation will open to the public from 8th to 19th of November at the Gana Art Centre in the Pyeongchang-dong area of the city.