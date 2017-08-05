Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Waffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For More6 Quick & Easy Happiness Tips6 Quick & Easy Happiness TipsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsClassic Nike Cortez Sneaker ReturnsBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult AdditionsNARS' Orgasm Blush Just Got Some Cult Additions

Say It With Auspicious Wedding Jewellery

Saturday, August 5, 2017 10:10 AM by

Tying the knot or have a loved one whose big day is coming up? Auspicious wedding jewellery will last a lifetime and may eventually become heirlooms.

Xi-Fu is an international wedding jewellery brand and a registered trademark of the World Gold Council. Established in 2003, it’s now spreading  its gilded wings to Malaysia with Tomei as the exclusive distributor.

Why Xi-Fu?

‘Xi’ means double happiness, an auspicious symbol for happy occasions. Meanwhile, ‘fu’ is synonymous with good fortune. Hence, Xi-Fu is the symbol of endless blessings from parents to their offspring in building a journey of marital bliss.

For that extra special day or person, you can get one of Xi-Fu’s signature sets that express traditional Chinese values and beliefs. You’ll find lucky symbols like the phoenix, cherry blossoms, and orchids crafted from 999 gold or pure gold. So, worry not if you don’t speak Chinese and can’t spout auspicious phrases off the top of your head (or worse, get them mixed up and come up with something you really didn’t mean to say)! Just let the shiny, gold beauties do the talking for you.

via GIPHY

What the jewellery sets symbolise

1-min

Eternal Blessings Good Union: Living together in a good union amidst beautiful nature.

3-min

Double Happiness: The blooming peony flowers bring good blessings and wealth.

4-min

Dragon & Phoenix, Unison of Hearts: A good union that brings happiness.

6-min

Wonderment of Phoenix: Red rubies form the phoenix's beautiful tail, bringing blessings to the bride-to-be for a good life.

7-min

Perfect union: Pearls and red stones form cherry blossoms to represent a good love match.

8-min

Five Blessings of Blooming Flowers: Each flower bestows the five blessings.

13-min

A Moment of Love: Chase and capture the beautiful moments of love.

11-min

Passionate Love: Chillies as the symbol of passionate love.

9-min

Happy Heart Happy Vibes: The blossoming of flowers symbolises happiness and joy.

12-min

Happy Times: Every leaf brings eternal happiness.

14-min

Splendour of Feathers: Finest feather, finest life.

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

What Happened During Pippa Middleton's B...