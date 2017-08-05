Say It With Auspicious Wedding Jewellery

Tying the knot or have a loved one whose big day is coming up? Auspicious wedding jewellery will last a lifetime and may eventually become heirlooms.

Xi-Fu is an international wedding jewellery brand and a registered trademark of the World Gold Council. Established in 2003, it’s now spreading its gilded wings to Malaysia with Tomei as the exclusive distributor.

Why Xi-Fu?

‘Xi’ means double happiness, an auspicious symbol for happy occasions. Meanwhile, ‘fu’ is synonymous with good fortune. Hence, Xi-Fu is the symbol of endless blessings from parents to their offspring in building a journey of marital bliss.

For that extra special day or person, you can get one of Xi-Fu’s signature sets that express traditional Chinese values and beliefs. You’ll find lucky symbols like the phoenix, cherry blossoms, and orchids crafted from 999 gold or pure gold. So, worry not if you don’t speak Chinese and can’t spout auspicious phrases off the top of your head (or worse, get them mixed up and come up with something you really didn’t mean to say)! Just let the shiny, gold beauties do the talking for you.

via GIPHY

What the jewellery sets symbolise