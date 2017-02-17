Not Your Typical Plain Jane

It’s all about making an effortless statement for a perfect weekend look. Whether you are going out with the kids or having a date night with your husband, simplicity always work at its best. Forget prints while don in minimalist pieces instead. Instantly spruce up your plain assemble with chic accessories.
Tips:
- Avoid appealing too dull by mixing colour tones of plain pieces.
- Opt for details like ruffles, creative cuts or choice of fabric to add variety.
- Play with layering especially if you are busty.
Just take a look at these A-listers for your inspiration. Have fun experimenting it!
1. Jessica Alba
2. Victoria Beckham
3. Olivia Palermo