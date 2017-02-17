Navigation

Not Your Typical Plain Jane

Friday, February 17, 2017 3:03 PM by

It’s all about making an effortless statement for a perfect weekend look. Whether you are going out with the kids or having a date night with your husband, simplicity always work at its best. Forget prints while don in  minimalist pieces instead.  Instantly spruce up your plain assemble with chic accessories.

Tips:

  1. Avoid appealing too dull by mixing colour tones of plain pieces.
  2. Opt for details like ruffles, creative cuts or choice of fabric to add variety.
  3. Play with layering especially if you are busty.

Just take a look at these A-listers for your inspiration. Have fun experimenting it!

 

1. Jessica Alba

 

2. Victoria Beckham

 

3. Olivia Palermo 

 

 

 

 

 

 

