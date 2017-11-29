Melinda Looi Fashion Suites 2017

For those in the know, the Melinda Looi Fashion Suites is a most coveted event – with the designer herself curating the services and products of various partners from all walks of life under one roof. And this year (being the third Fashion Suites), is no different – as she’s nabbed these few gems:

Pretty on Plate

An established eatery that dishes up the sweetest creations (we featured them previously, read our review HERE), they’ve also added in the option of ordering tasty gift packages (perfect for the Christmas season and Chinese New Year).

Alchemie Boutique

This is the place where you’ll leave all your worries behind as the husband-wife duo behind this sanctuary call upon the healing powers of sound to help soothe away stresses.

Nala

Known for its beautiful designs whether in the form of apparels or gift cards, guests were treated to a hands-on silk-screening session.

3D Health Manufacturing

Suffering from back aches or poor posture? Get a 3D scanning for customised insoles from them!

Visionary Solutions

The Laurastar’s ironing products and Swedish Blueair air purification machines distributed by Visionary also received Melinda Looi’s stamp of approval.

La Mer

A skincare brand that needs no introduction for healthy, radiant skin – guests were pampered with relaxing hand massages on the day.