Witness the Revolutionair Wotherspoon’s reimagined Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid.

In conjunction with this year’s Air Max Day, Nike launched their “Vote Forward” campaign, inviting 12 creative artists from all over the world. These “Revolutionairs” worked with Nike’s design team in Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. They were tasked with reimagining Nike Air Max styles; the Revolutionair’s shoe with the most votes will have his or her Nike Air model released.