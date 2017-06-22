Make Your Own Bag with Anya Hindmarch

With Build a Bag, you don’t have worry about spotting others with the exact same look.

The Brit designer is known for her playful motif is giving you the opportunity to fully personalize her bucket bags with the worldwide launch of her new “Build a Bag” concept – from straps and handles to skins and accessories – ready to take home at the time of purchase.

“I love beautiful things and won’t compromise on quality. This bag is made from the most expensive full bodied but very soft leather. Its simplicity is its beauty and as a consequence it falls really well and moulds to your body. But with this beautiful and rich simplicity, it is fun to mess it up. Like my friend who would always have a charm tied on a ribbon to her Father’s wristwatch that she wore. It makes it yours and can make a beautiful and seriously made piece light hearted. I like this irreverent approach combined with absolute quality. For me the two attributes deliver more than the sum of the individual parts.” – Anya Hindmarch,

Build a Bag unlocks hundreds of different combinations, all built in store with the customer and taken away at time of purchase, making each bag as unique as their owner.

The concept will sit alongside the Anya Hindmarch seasonal collections from Pre-Collection AW17.

Whether visiting the in-store space or ordering online, the process is simple:

