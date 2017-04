T-shirts, turtlenecks, jeans… you name it!

We’ve stumbled upon a styling idea that will be a great addition to your sartorial repertoire: Layer a dress over anything.

We could see this technique work with pretty much everything in your closet, so please don’t stop with those slip dresses. Be experimental with prints, bright colors and also ruffles.

See our favourite dress over anything looks here:

Source : Stylecaster, whowhatwear

Images via Imaxtree and Getty