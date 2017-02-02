Do you truly know how to choose the right bra for yourself? I used to believe that once you know your bra size (from a previous fitting), you can just keep purchasing the same bra size in the future. This is where I was totally wrong! My visit to the first Triumph flagship boutique in 1 Utama recently made me realise that I have been buying the wrong bra size all along.

As the in-store expert shared with me on how to measure my body correctly to select the right bra, I noticed that my favourite style bra no longer fit my shape properly which was probably affecting the way my bust shape appeared. Once the measurements were taken, the store expert brought in a few styles of bras for me to try on. Honestly, I never thought I would have a ‘light bulb’ moment trying on bras but I did. As I put on the bra that was meant to be the right size and style to suit my body, I instantly felt a slight boost of confidence. I felt confident because I was comfortable. I was not fidgeting with the strap or tucking in my busts to fill in the bra cup anymore.

Here’s a video to help you understand further:

SPECIAL PROMO!!!

Want a discount on your next Triumph bra purchase and receive a FREE panty too?

The first 100 ladies to flash this article will receive a FREE panty + RM50 off 1 regular-priced bra! (terms & conditions apply)