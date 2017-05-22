Here’s How To Actually Care for Your Denim

A good pair of jeans will last for years, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take good care of it.

1. DON’T WASH THEM TOO OFTEN

In fact, they shouldn’t be washed often. The point of not washing them for as long as possible is to avoid breaking down the fibres of the denim, to preserve the deep indigos and the stiff feel of the fabric that makes them so appealing. So, the longer you leave it, the better the denim will look.

2. WASH IT WITH COLD WATER

If you still insist on washing them, then go ahead and toss them into the washing machine. Just make sure they’re turned inside out and the water is as cold as possible. This will keep the colour from fading. If you’re washing them for the first time, toss in two spoonfuls of salt to help set the dye.

3. OR BETTER YET, HAND WASH THEM

If you have some time to spare, the best method is to use your own two hands. Start by filling a sink with cold water and add just a drop of mild detergent (just a teaspoon will do). Then, turn your jeans inside out, plop them in the water and leave it. Come back in an hour time and rise off with cold water. Sounds pretty simple right?

4. ALWAYS, ALWAYS AIR DRY YOUR JEANS

If you want a longer lifespan for your favourite pair, air dry them. Hang them indoors and out of the sunlight to help preserve the colour. If you find your jeans a little too stiff to your liking, toss them into the dryer and put on the lowest possible heat for a couple of minute to break them.

5. GET RID OF THE SMELL BY PUTTIN THEM IN THE OVEN

Yes, you read that correctly. Crank up your oven to 150 degrees Celsius and place your folded denim on one of the racks for an hour. Let them cool before wearing. Alternatively, you can stick your jeans in the freezer overnight. Either way, you’ll rid your jeans of any odor-causing bacterias.

Source: Bustle