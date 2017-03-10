Happy 10th Anniversary COS!

COS style philosophy is stronger than ever.

Modern, functional, timeless and tactical designs – these are the pillars to create such high quality staples. Its undeniable that this brand has grown so well to be one of the best as it has collaborated over 30 projects across Asia, Europe and the USA.

COS Managing Director Marie Honda commented, “We are proud of how the brand has grown over the last ten years. We are pleased and humbled that our customers have continued to appreciate our approach and engage with our collections, store and collaborative projects with the art and design world.”

In conjunction of its 10th celebration, COS has created 10 pieces capsule collection consists of children, men and women’s garments. Each pieces where creatively designed like a jigsaw with the full width of fabric used, one shaping deciding another, limiting any excess. According to Karin Gustafsson, the Creative Director of COS, the designers took the opportunity by experimenting all the elements needed to create the perfect piece.

An guss what? Starting from 24th March onwards, the collection will be on sale throughout worldwide stores and also available on cosstores.com

Have fun shopping!