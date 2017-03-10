Navigation

Happy 10th Anniversary COS!

Friday, March 10, 2017 4:04 PM by

COS style philosophy is stronger than ever.

Modern, functional, timeless and tactical designs – these are the pillars to create such high quality staples. Its undeniable that this brand has grown so well to be one of the best as it has collaborated over 30 projects across Asia, Europe and the USA.

COS Managing Director Marie Honda commented, “We are proud of how the brand has grown over the last ten years. We are pleased and humbled that our customers have continued to appreciate our approach and engage with our collections, store and collaborative projects with the art and design world.”
In conjunction of its 10th celebration, COS has created 10 pieces capsule collection consists of children, men and women’s garments. Each pieces where creatively designed like a jigsaw with the full width of fabric used, one shaping deciding another, limiting any excess. According to Karin Gustafsson, the Creative Director of COS, the designers took the opportunity by experimenting all the elements needed to create the perfect piece.
An guss what? Starting from 24th March onwards, the collection will be on sale throughout worldwide stores and also available on cosstores.com.
Have fun shopping!
rsz_cos_10_m1

Menswear

rsz_mens_crisp_poplin_top_rgb

Crisp poplin top

rsz_technical_elasticated_shorts_rgb

Technical elastic shorts

rsz_cos_10_w2

Womenswear

rsz_beige_kimono_coat_rgb

Kimono coat

rsz_beige_skirt_rgb

Skirt

0491715001_5_6

Childrenswear

rsz_2minimal_crisp_popin_dress_rgb

Minimal crisp poplin dress

rsz_technical_playful_a_line_rgb

Technical playful A-line dress

rsz_techincal_playful_shirt_rgb

Technical playful shirt

