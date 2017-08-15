Navigation

Hans Neumann For CH Carolina Herrera Insignia

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

All star cast for CH Carolina Herrera Insignia 35th Anniversary project

The Insignia project was born to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the House of Herrera. Taking the brand’s initials as a starting point, a new signature monogram was created based on an already iconic bracelet which in turn provided the inspiration for an accessories collection destines to become a permanent point of reference. 

A delicate and unique design whose distinctive feature is a metal handle based on the original bracelet and plated in silver,gold or ruthenium to give it character.

A bag of complex construction and pure lines representing the values which define the brand and converting it into its Insignia 

Follow @houseofherrera on Instagram for the latest news from the house #CHInsignia.

 

 

