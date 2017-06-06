Getting to Know Rizalman

If you have never heard of Rizalman, it’s time you did. Dato Rizalman Ibrahim heads The Rizalman Ibrahim™ Group of Companies as Founder and Creative Director servicing a range of creative work and consultancies. He runs five main key businesses, Rizalman Ibrahim Couture, Glamreka, Glamcasa, Glamweddings and RI Maison that focuses on creating not only beautiful but extravagant settings and outfits.

Editor, Eena sat with Rizalman briefly recently during the launch of his very own self-titled reality TV show, RIZALMAN. The show which follows the life of this most celebrated fashion designer and style icon promises to showcase an all-access, no holds barred look into the life and creative vision of Rizalman.

Here’s what Eena found out about the man many socialites and celebrities rush to when wanting to create a masterpiece outfit!

Eena: You are usually very vocal when it comes to your opinion on the local fashion scene? Could you share with us your thought on the growing local fashion brands and if its changing the exclusive fashion designers market?

Rizalman: Not any more because I’m a bit more sane now (laughs). I want to be a good person and not hurt people’s feelings. Now with the Internet, although you are addressing just one person but things so easily get passed around with the wrong intentions, creating chaos. I usually have good intentions towards the younger designers. My main intention is to advice. Just like a mother would advice her children because she wants the best for her kids. So when I do advice its because I want them to be a better generation of designers than mine. But no all designers can take it. Some take it as advice but unfortunately some say I’m just criticizing. I am a very deep person. I am a thinker so you would have to have a similar wave length as mine to understand what I really mean. But if you don’t get it you won’t be able to accept my comments and get upset. So now I would rather be more silent and observant because I have realised that not many can take my advice without misinterpreting.

There is good and there is bad when it comes to young designers flooding the market. If they are on point, than its great! Being on point is similar to what I have achieved. How I have for the past five years, my collaboration with Zalora; how I’ve changed the local brand that’s exclusive to high street label. Its a good formula especially since it going from high street brand to exclusive is unheard of. The main reason to collaborate with Zalora was to be able to give back to my fans who are constantly voicing out how expensive Rizalman outfits were. So now, the high street collection is more affordable. Besides, I want everyone in Malaysia to dress well. I now feel what my purpose is as a designer.

E: Could you share with us what are the few key pieces women need in their wardrobe?

R: Fashion has a wide definition. What is fashion, it is a lifestyle. Lifestyle is your personal way of life, it doesnt have a square frame, its open, so wide. If you are not into fashion, that is your lifestyle and I don’t blame you even though I am a fashion designer. Key pieces one should always have is a basic white shirt, that’s gender-less as its trendy. A great pair of shoes which are comfortable. Face mist, even though it isn’t a fashion item but it is part of a lifestyle. For women, its key to have either lipstick and eyeliner on as this gives you more attention.

E: What would you say is the most evergreen style for women?

R : Again I would have to say the white shirt. This is because you can style it in so many different ways; from formal, evening, casual with it and its really a combination of man and woman. You look smart yet lady-like at the same time. You look complete.

E: What would you say is a signature style for Rizalman?

R: There is no one specific style that I like. Fashion like I said is a character is a role. And it has within its role a specific law that it is associated with. So, if you do not follow the law for specific character roles when it comes to fashion, then it is considered a fashion crime. Not a fashion victim but you’ve committed a fashion crime! So, if you are unsure about fashion style of a specific “character” or role, you better stay away from it. Just be yourself. You don’t have to be part of it. For me, I am a simple guy. I love my t-shirt, flip-flops and sarongs. But when I leave the house, how I dress depends on the role I want to play. How I want myself to be represented out there. But at home, I couldn’t care-less.

E: How much of the real Rizalman do we see in this reality-show?

R: I think it’s 70/30. 70 percent is the real, real me and 30 percent is more about story-telling. I would say this is between a documentary and a little of reality. It’s Rizalman, and I do so many things from fashion to home decore and weddings. I do believe I am the only one person who is doing this in this world.

Watch the Rizalman starting 30th May at 10pm on Life Inspired (Astro Ch.728). The series is also available on Astro Go & Astro On Demand.