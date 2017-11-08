The Future of Fashion at Singapore Fashion Week 2017

Singapore Fashion Week is BACK! And more and more Asian designers are flooding the fashion scene and at this year’s Singapore Fashion Week, I managed to catch a few talented designers presenting their collection under the Fashion Futures 1.0 Multi-Label Show Presented by ZALORA and Fashion Futures 2.0 Showcase.

Fashion Futures was launched in 2015 and is an initiative to create a business platform that aims to assist Singapore’s talented fashion designers to reach an international stage. Similar to the past years, this year Fashion Futures partners with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to organise an exclusive immersion trip to New York where these designers will can hands on lessons from the very best in the fashion industry. From what I saw on the runway, many of these talented designers will surely be able to gain not just exposure but new fame once equipped with more experience to expand their business.

Flip through the gallery to see which pieces from each designer was my favourite picks and why!