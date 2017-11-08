Navigation

The Future of Fashion at Singapore Fashion Week 2017

Singapore Fashion Week is BACK! And more and more Asian designers are flooding the fashion scene and at this year’s Singapore Fashion Week, I managed to catch a few talented designers presenting their collection under the Fashion Futures 1.0 Multi-Label Show Presented by ZALORA and Fashion Futures 2.0 Showcase. 

Fashion Futures was launched in 2015 and is an initiative to create a business platform that aims to assist Singapore’s talented fashion designers to reach an international stage. Similar to the past years, this year Fashion Futures partners with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to organise an exclusive immersion trip to New York where these designers will can hands on lessons from the very best in the fashion industry. From what I saw on the runway, many of these talented designers will surely be able to gain not just exposure but new fame once equipped with more experience to expand their business.

Flip through the gallery to see which pieces from each designer was my favourite picks and why!

Nida Shay_Look 1_Mid

Designer: Nida Shay

For this designer, embroidery, embellishments and intricate beading are her core forte. Her collection Journey of the Crimson Sunbird that showcase at SGFW2017 featured elegant flowy dresses and delicate features which truly made her designs exude femininity.

Why I love this look: Although this jacket looked very similar to one we saw at H&M a while back, this jacket still captured my attention as the detailing on it was truly mesmerising and delicate. Wish I had this in my wardrobe. Love it!

Wai Yang_Look 8_Mid

Designer: Wai Yang

Definitely a designer that loves to create her own masterpieces. A ready-to-wear label but with distinct premium quality workmanship; it is said that each piece is delicately handcrafted, screen printed and tailored in house.

Why I love this look: This bomber jacket is truly a work of art. I love how the designer added little details on the structure which added to the whole look. The art on the jacket was definitely eye-catching too!

Weekend Sundries_Look 4_Full

Designer: Weekend Sundries

Presenting their capsule collection called Soft Lights on a Balmy Night, Weekend Sundries surely knows how to add comfort to fashion. Inspired by a relaxed state of mind and various casual spots such as the the balcony and patio, each piece had a air of calmness surrounding it.

Why I love this look: The flowy long shirt-dress paied with a bottom with delicate prints instantly won me over as I could easily imagine myself it this outfit on my casual days. But paired the proper accessories one could easily turn this look into something one could wear to office.

Whole9Yards_Look 21_Full

Designer: Whole 9 Yards

Chief Creative Director, Daniel Ngoo definitely knows how to combine modern feminine and edgy attitude in his designs. This is the first time this international womenswear brand showcased at the SGFW runway and they proofed to be a favourite. With the quirky-fun and twist and combining various textures and colours, each piece exude its own personality.

Why I love this look: That white top paired with the fun skirt instantly inspired me to think about pairing and how many other looks I could create from these two pieces. It was fun yet feminine and edgy!

Ying the Label_Look 4_Full

Designer: Ying the Label

If there was one designer who truly made her mark on art as fashion it would surely be Ying. Her self-designed prints drawn by herself wa mesmerising. her combination of dark colours whit a dash of bright colours easily captured the audience’s attention. Her collection at SGFW 2017, Beyond Horizons, showcased her signature brush strokes in a watercolour palette presented on her simple yet elegant creations.

Why I love this look: I just love how regal the dark blue tone looked on the runway and with the dash of bright orange to highlight her outfits details, and artwork truly struck a cord with me. Love it!

GIN LEE_Look 19_Mid 1

Designer: GINLEE

For Gin Lee, she gains creativity from values of being true to yourself, being confident in who you are, being the best you can be (ohh that’s very Her World!). Boasting of designs that are relaxed yet flattering, the brand offers garments you can dance in.

Why I love this look: Just the pleats detail on the dress was enough to wow me over. Simple, elegant and a breath of comfort, I could easily see myself wearing this outfit any day.

LINGWU_Look 4_Mid

Designer: Ling Wu

This will be the first time SGFW2017 features a handbag collection. And Ling Wu designs are luxe handbags which are made from soft leather and hand-polished exotic skins. Not only are her creations made to last a lifetime, but it it also said to be timeless – making them always trendy for any season. Ling Wu handbags were showcased alongside designer GINLEE’s collection.

Why I love this bag: The colour! That bright red caught my eyes immediately. The soft leather and size was also a plus-point for me as I knew I could easily fit all my must-carry items with me. Love it!

 

Deboneire_Look 5_Full

Designer: Deboneire

Another new category at this years SGFW was menswear. Deboneire in its first showing, revealed its Cruise 2017 collection. Founder Matthew Gideon’s definitely knew how to add a touch of fun to menswear by using embossed prints and colours! As the models took to the runway prep with a glass of whiskey and cigar, one was easily taken into the world of luxury cruises.

Why I love this look: This suit was so well cut and not boring. A closer look at the pants, you easily noticed the textured prints on them. The white jacket paired with the light blue pants is definitely an outfit I could imagine seen at cocktail hour on a luxurious cruise.

