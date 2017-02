Besides diamonds and plates of delicious food, denim is the next favorite thing for any women. Don’t you agree so? It takes you from casual vibe to glam light, you can never feel more chic and comfortable. While you’re at it, upgrade your denim style-game with extra details like frills, embellishments, or even playful cuts. In a way, you will get away from being boring and fashionably late.

Hadid Malik sighting, 091516 Tips: Slip on a full detailed piece to smartly look stylish without even accessorizing. rsz_embroidered_denim_jacket_gucci Embroidered denim jacket, Gucci EXCLUSIVE Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Sydney Resort 2017 - Streetstyle Tips: Tie your hair up, pair with an edgy ripped-jeans and slip on a pair of funky stilettos, and you are good to go for the night out. rsz_asymmetric_knot-shoulder_denim_top_marques_almeida Asymmetric knot-shoulder denim top, Marques Almeida FWRO Tips: Ruffles on ruffles? Why not? If its a new thing for you, opt for similar colour tone instead for a subtle assemble. rsz_ruffle-trimmed_denim_skirt_jwanderson Ruffle-trimmed denim skirt, J.W.Anderson