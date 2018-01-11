Navigation

This Eve Duet Fragrance Has Two Sides To It…

These days, we all juggle multiple roles at work and at home. Avon’s Eve Duet is a dual-ended fragrance that celebrates this multi-dimensionality — all the beautiful and intriguing facets that make up a woman’s personality.

And who better to personify Eve Duet’s many sides than actress Eva Mendes! A mother of two, she’s also a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur. Her witty, courageous and sparkling personality is the living embodiment of Eve Duet’s two fragrances.

Both fragrances complement each other and have a shared heart: the exotic Amazon water lily that only blooms three days a year. You can wear them individually, or layer them to create your own signature scent.

Eve Duet is a co-creation with IFF’s master perfumer Jean-Marc Chaillan.

Radiant

Just like its name, this floral and fruity scent is vibrant and sparkling.

Top notes: Sun-kissed clementine, lustrous apple blossom, tender blackcurrant bud

Mid notes: Ethereal pink dawn water lily, finest-quality natural jasmine absolute, plush peach peony

Base notes: Warm golden amber, blissful blonde woods, sensuous skin musk

Sensual

A captivating and addictive floral with sultry undertones.

Top notes: Luscious bergamot twist, wild purple plum, spicy pink peppercorn

Mid notes: Exotic white dusk water lily blossoms, night-blooming jasmine, scarlet rose

Base notes: Sultry praline musk, refined patchouli heart LMR, enthralling cocoa woods

 

Avon Eve Duet Eau de Parfum (RM109 in WM, RM125.40 in EM; 50ml) will be in stores beginning 1 March 2018. To purchase, contact your AVON Dealer or visit any AVON Beauty Boutiques nationwide. For inquiries, call the AVON Toll-Free Line at 1-800-22-AVON (2866) or log on to www.avon.my.

