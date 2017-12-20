Let Your Kids Glow With Flik Flak Space Dreamers

Let’s go for a space trip to discover stars, planets and solar systems!

Why go with the flow when you can go with the glow? The unmissable children’s watch brand welcomes a new autumn-winter collection named “Space Dreamers”.

After having boarded a rocket and donned their suit, budding astronauts will set off to conquer space. With Swiss-quality, waterproof, impact-resistant models, children will easily learn to read the time and have stars in their eyes. Plus it will make an excellent gift for christmas!

Your kids will love this phosphorescent collection without a doubt! ( I’m pretty sure you do too!) Head over to the nearest store for a pair for this season of giving.