Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

Let Your Kids Glow With Flik Flak Space Dreamers

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 9:09 AM by

Let’s go for a space trip to discover stars, planets and solar systems!

Space

Why go with the flow when you can go with the glow? The unmissable children’s watch brand welcomes a new autumn-winter collection named “Space Dreamers”.

Space

After having boarded a rocket and donned their suit, budding astronauts will set off to conquer space. With Swiss-quality, waterproof, impact-resistant models, children will easily learn to read the time and have stars in their eyes. Plus it will make an excellent gift for christmas!

Read also : Kids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik Flak

Space

Your kids will love this phosphorescent collection without a doubt! ( I’m pretty sure you do too!) Head over to the nearest store for a pair for this season of giving.

Flik Flak, Space Dreamers Collection
Available on  flikflak.com

, , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Save Your Marriage From These Warning Si...

Kids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik F...

Get Your Mani+ Pedi Fix This Xmas With T...

This Service Lets You Track Your Kid's L...

Help Your Kid Bounce Back From Disappoin...

6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN