Spotted at Coach’s Star-studded Launch Party

Friday, March 3, 2017 12:12 PM

 

Who could forget when Pavilion Elite was flooded with fans eager to greet Korean star Jessica Jung, and multi-talented Indonesian singer Afgan, when they made a special appearance for the official launch of Coach’s flagship store in Malaysia. The two stars were joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Ian Bickley, president of Coach International Group; Giorgio Sarne, president of Coach Asia; Emmanuel Ruelland, general manager for South East Asia & Oceania; and Dato’ Joyce Yap, CEO of retail, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Local celebs were spotted too, looking stylish and edgy on the red carpet. They wore the latest Coach 1941 Spring 2017 collection with individual style, proving that fashion is limitless. The fun continued at the 9th floor of Pavilion Elite with DJ Cuurley spinning beats, followed with a performance by Joe Flizzow and Sonaone with hit songs such as ‘Firefly’ and ‘Havoc’. Afgan later took to the stage to sing his hit song, ‘Jalan Terus’. And finally, DJ Goldfish and Blink were on deck to wrap up the party.

Photo by All Is Amazing (www.allisamazing.com)

Afgan and Jessica Jung

rsz_chris_tong

Chris Tong

rsz_1kim_raymond_&_keith_foo

Kim Raymond and Keith Foo

rsz_danny_koo

Danny Koo

Photo by All Is Amazing (www.allisamazing.com)

Ashley Lau, Jane Lau, Daphne Charice and Brian See

rsz_tengku_chanela

Tengku Chanela Jamidah

rsz_jojo_goh

Jojo Goh

rsz_sona_one_&_joe_flizzow

Sonaone and Joe Flizzow

rsz_yumi_wong

Yumi Wong

rsz_andre_amir (1)

Andre Amir

rsz_ryzal_jaafar

Ryzal Jaafar

rsz_karena_teo

Karen Teo

rsz_hunny_madu

Hunny Madu

rsz_nora_danish

Nora Danish

rsz_sheena_liam

Sheena Liam

rsz_cherrie_liong

Cherrie Liong

rsz_juliana_evans

Juliana Evans

