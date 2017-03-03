Spotted at Coach’s Star-studded Launch Party

Who could forget when Pavilion Elite was flooded with fans eager to greet Korean star Jessica Jung, and multi-talented Indonesian singer Afgan, when they made a special appearance for the official launch of Coach’s flagship store in Malaysia. The two stars were joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by Ian Bickley, president of Coach International Group; Giorgio Sarne, president of Coach Asia; Emmanuel Ruelland, general manager for South East Asia & Oceania; and Dato’ Joyce Yap, CEO of retail, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Local celebs were spotted too, looking stylish and edgy on the red carpet. They wore the latest Coach 1941 Spring 2017 collection with individual style, proving that fashion is limitless. The fun continued at the 9th floor of Pavilion Elite with DJ Cuurley spinning beats, followed with a performance by Joe Flizzow and Sonaone with hit songs such as ‘Firefly’ and ‘Havoc’. Afgan later took to the stage to sing his hit song, ‘Jalan Terus’. And finally, DJ Goldfish and Blink were on deck to wrap up the party.