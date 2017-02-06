Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kg5 Easy Ways To Lose 3kgRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava CakeRecipe : 10 Min Choc Molten Lava Cake10 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM5010 Festive Beauty Gifts Under RM50There is actual wine in these lipsticksThere is actual wine in these lipsticksWhy you should drink tea!Why you should drink tea!

Find The Right Shape For You

Monday, February 6, 2017 5:05 PM by

Do you really know what is the right shape for you face when it comes to buying spectacles?

 

We know its not easy to find the ideal ones but trust us, once you do, it will help to enhance your features naturally. Do think of it as fashion meets functionality. Afterall, there is absolutely nothing wrong in styling the right pair from head to toe. Lucky for you, we have a guideline that may help to ease your time and style. Start it off by identifying your face shape:

  1. Heart – Defined by a broader forehead, high cheekbones, narrower jawline and chin
  2. Oval  – Most versatile face shape while the forehead is slightly narrow. It has the right balance for your overall features
  3. Round – Characterized by more narrow forehead and jawlines. The cheekbones is the widest part of your face. A circular shape where the width and length are equally balanced
  4. Square – This face has such sharp and strong features. It consist of well-defined jawline, wide cheekbones and wide forehead

Now that you’ve got it, let’s find the right shape for you. Here goes:

Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner

Eva Longoria

Heart-shaped -any frames that are wider on top than the bottom would suit you. Even better when it is bottomless.

Options: Square, cat-eyes and sporty

AR 7127 5568

Giorgio Armani

BE 2245 3624

Burberry

PR 15TV UAO-1O1

Prada

Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's "Mechanic: Resurrection"

Jessica Alba

Oval-shaped – you have the advantage of pulling off any type of shapes. Keep in mind to avoid frames that are too big or too small for your face.

Options: Square, aviator and oversized

0RX6377__2905
EA 3102 5563

Emporio Armani

HC 6098_5432

Coach

BAFTA Awards Winners Room

Kate Winslet

Round-shaped – Opt for angular, oversized or rectangular frames. This will set off the roundness from your face.

Options: Square and cat-eyes

0RX6386__2901

Rayban

BE 2242 3608

Burberry

PR 08TV 2AU-1O1

Prada

T69253194

Olivia Wilde

Square-shaped – It best to choose rimless edges or shape with thin lines. This well help to soften your features.

Options: Round, aviator and shield

0RX6378__2908
AR 5064 3001

Giorgio Armani

DG3262_3095

Dolce & Gabbana

, , , , ,

Related Stories

Sunglasses: Finding The Right One

5 Items Every Woman Must Have in Her War...

sarah jessica parker

5 Fashion Mistakes You're Making (And Ho...