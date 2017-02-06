Do you really know what is the right shape for you face when it comes to buying spectacles?

We know its not easy to find the ideal ones but trust us, once you do, it will help to enhance your features naturally. Do think of it as fashion meets functionality. Afterall, there is absolutely nothing wrong in styling the right pair from head to toe. Lucky for you, we have a guideline that may help to ease your time and style. Start it off by identifying your face shape:

Heart – Defined by a broader forehead, high cheekbones, narrower jawline and chin Oval – Most versatile face shape while the forehead is slightly narrow. It has the right balance for your overall features Round – Characterized by more narrow forehead and jawlines. The cheekbones is the widest part of your face. A circular shape where the width and length are equally balanced Square – This face has such sharp and strong features. It consist of well-defined jawline, wide cheekbones and wide forehead

Now that you’ve got it, let’s find the right shape for you. Here goes: