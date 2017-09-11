Navigation

Fil Xiaobai Is Monki’s Latest Style Crush

Monday, September 11, 2017

Monki has a new style crush, and we too!

Chinese fashion connoisseur, Fil Xiaobai is the new face of Monki’s AW 17 campaign. The well-known stylist at YOHO!GIRL Magazine has a strong sense of style where she is all about the art of unexpected mixing and matching, thus appearing in the coolest clothes combinations – in line with the brand’s philosophy.

For Fil, fashion is about daring to be. Daring to be yourself and to dress to express rather than to impress.

Here are some campaign photos of the collection, shot during the Paris Fashion Week, inspired by of course, street fashion.

The style crush collection for AW17 will be available in all Monki stores nationwide at the end of September, 2017.

From track pants to puffa jacket, so please stay tuned ! Head over here for latest updates on the collection.

 

