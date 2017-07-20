Remembering The Man Behind Luxury Brands in Malaysia

Datuk Jethanand Utumal Valiram, the chairman of retail specialist Valiram, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 18th July, in New York City. He was 78 years old and surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Datuk Jethanand, the patriarch of the family, was the catalyst for Valiram’s growth into the well-known conglomerate of luxury and lifestyle brands that it is today.

His business legacy

Under Datuk Jethanand’s leadership in the 1980s, Valiram moved from the textile trade towards yarn manufacturing, and fabric and garment re-export.

In 1996, together with his sons, he steered the company towards lifestyle retail by opening the world’s first-ever textile boutique at an airport. Its success led to several new concessions at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, enabling Valiram to continue its expansion into travel and downtown retail. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Valiram’s network now spans nine countries.

Up until his death, Datuk Jethanand remained involved in the business as chairman and advisor. He was instrumental in providing overall strategic counsel to his sons: Valiram executive directors Sharan, Ashvin, and Mukesh Valiram.

His philanthropic contributions

While leading his retail empire, Datuk Jethanand also devoted his time to philanthropic initiatives close to his heart. Among these were charitable works and donations to organisations such as Lakshmi Narayan Temple, and the Lions Club and Rotary Club.

He also served on the management committees of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he held the vice-president role at the Sindhi Association of Malaysia, in recognition of his role as a leader within the Sindhi community.

He lived a glorious life and went with much dignity. He is a legend and his life was a grand celebration. – Datuk Jethanand’s eldest son, Valiram executive director Sharan, on his father’s passing and legacy

The Valiram Group

Established in 1935 in Kuala Lumpur, Valiram is today Southeast Asia’s leading luxury goods and 360-degree retail specialist with presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Russia, Macau, Vietnam, and New Zealand. Operating more than 350 stores, the group represents over 200 brands across various categories, from fashion and accessories, timepieces and jewellery, perfume and cosmetics, to confectionery and dining concepts.

Its portfolio comprises internationally renowned brands such as Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Tumi, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret. It also encompasses original and innovative retail concepts including Swiss Watch Gallery, The Flying Emporium, Luxury Fashion, Vie Beaute, and Flow.