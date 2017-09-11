Crushing Over Nike’s Chrome Blush Collection

Subtle pinks look oh so cool

Nike has released the Chrome Blush Collection this season, something edgier and more modern than ever before.

Specially designed for women, from running sneakers to athleisure pieces, the collection includes a new colourway for the iconic Nike Air Vapormax.

On its website, Nike described the sportswear line as “juxtaposing feminine neutrals with a metallic swoosh—a reference to powerful, sci-fi superheroines” a spokesperson noted.

And while head-to-toe pink may be too much for you, it’s easy to incorporate little pops of the colour into your current wardrobe—we promise. A little rose-gold won’t hurt!

Ahead, shop our favorite pieces from the Chrome Blush Collection.