Crushing Over Nike’s Chrome Blush Collection

Monday, September 11, 2017 11:11 AM by

Subtle pinks look oh so cool

Nike has released the Chrome Blush Collection this season, something edgier and more modern than ever before.

Specially designed for women, from running sneakers to athleisure pieces, the collection includes a new colourway for the iconic Nike Air Vapormax.

On its website, Nike described the sportswear line as “juxtaposing feminine neutrals with a metallic swoosh—a reference to powerful, sci-fi superheroines” a spokesperson noted.

And while head-to-toe pink may be too much for you, it’s easy to incorporate little pops of the colour into your current wardrobe—we promise. A little rose-gold won’t hurt!

Ahead, shop our favorite pieces from the Chrome Blush Collection.

 

Women’s Nike Free TR 7 – RM 339

Women’s Nike Air Zoom Fearless Bionic –  RM 559

Nike Pro Indy Bra – RM 139

Nike Power Legend Tight Countour  – RM 269

Nike Breathe Loose Tank – RM 179

