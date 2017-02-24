COS Gets Cozy With The Local Celebs

Marie Honda, Managing Director of COS says; “We are thrilled to be here celebrating the opening of our first store in Kuala Lumpur with so many friends of the brand and we look forward to sharing our signature modern, timeless and functional classics with Malaysians nationwide.”

It seems like just yesterday when COS store opening party light up the Pavilion Elite Mall. It was attended by a list of hottest local celebrities, from Neelofa, Jane Chuck to Sona One and more. Everyone was dressed to impress in the most creative way to represent the brand. Don in basic pieces yet still looking so chic and refreshing. While enjoying the great ambiance and music by DJ Robotron 5000 of Dangerdisko, guests get to explore the dynamic Spring Summer 2017 collection of both menswear and womenswear.

So make time this weekend and shop till your drop for the coolest assemble in town. Have fun!