COS Gets Cosy With The Local Celebs

Marie Honda, Managing Director of COS says; “We are thrilled to be here celebrating the opening of our first store in Kuala Lumpur with so many friends of the brand and we look forward to sharing our signature modern, timeless and functional classics with Malaysians nationwide.”

It seemed like just yesterday when the COS store opening party lighted up the Pavilion Elite Mall. It was attended by a list of the hottest local celebrities – from Neelofa and Jane Chuck to Sona One and more! Everyone was dressed to impress in creative ways that represented the brand. The pieces were basic, but still looked chic and refreshing. Guests got to explore the dynamic Spring Summer 2017 men’s and women’s wear collection while enjoying the great ambiance and music by DJ Robotron 5000 of Dangerdisko, .

So make time this weekend to shop till your drop for the coolest assembles in town. Have fun!