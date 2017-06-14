Classic Nike’s Cortez Sneaker Returns

Cortez, white with red Swoosh makes a comeback with a 45th anniversary reissue.

The Cortez has mixed well with high and low fashion and blended with diverse trends. As evidence, and in celebration of the Cortez’s 45th anniversary, three enthusiasts share their take on the icon.

Officially released in 1972, the shoe is many things: a shining example of Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman’s drive to better equipment for runners, the first Nike to offer visible technology and an endearing pop culture icon.

Its first true women’s version of the shoe, the Senorita Cortez, hit market two years later in 1974.

The campaign pays homage to Farrah Fawcett’s famous ’70s-era photo, in which the actress is wearing Cortez shoes while skateboarding on the film set of “Charlie’s Angels,” Bella Hadid who champions the new campaign, stars in a modern-day update.

The 45th anniversary reissue of Nike’s Cortez sneaker drops in its original red, white and blue design, followed by more colorways and fabrications through the summer.

Available at Nike KLCC and Nike Pavilion.