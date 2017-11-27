Spotted at Calvin Klein Watches + Jewelry Kiosk

The Calvin Klein watches + jewelry kiosk at Suria KLCC is the biggest worldwide. And, it also houses the largest assortment of Calvin Klein jewelry.

“We stand for being modern, contemporary, sophisticated, pure, natural, and often minimal. Consistent. And, we stand for sex in a very big way. We are a brand that can affect youth and people of any age.” — Calvin Klein

About the brand

Calvin Klein watches + jewelry is a partnership between two ’90s icons: Swatch Group and Calvin Klein. Each piece embodies bold, progressive ideals. The aesthetic is seductive and often minimal — driven by Swiss-made quality, powerful imagery and fashion trends.

The who’s who

Spotted at the kiosk’s launch were TV host and emcee Reem Shahwa, actress Siti Saleha, actor Ryzal Jafar, and social media KOLs with large followings among English, Malay and Chinese-speaking audiences.

Also present were Jose de Cardoso, the president of Swatch Group Malaysia & Singapore, and Pascal Scherer, the regional sales manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry.

ck_klcc__24_ Reem Shahwa wearing Calvin Klein Outline necklace and Calvin Klein Addict ladies' watch ck_klcc__50_ Nadia Brian ck_klcc__29_ Jia Yee ck_klcc__11_ Nina Khalil ck_klcc__61_ Serene Khoo ck_klcc__73_ Siti Saleha trying out a Calvin Klein necklace ck_klcc__71_ Siti Saleha ck_klcc__20_ Invited Chinese social media KOLs ck_klcc__70_ Pascal Scherer, regional sales manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry, with Florence Loke, sales & marketing manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry

