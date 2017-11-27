Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Child To Handle GoodbyesHow To Teach Your Child To Handle Goodbyes6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUN6 Tips to Finish Your First 10K RUNKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakKids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik FlakWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationWhat foods to avoid when you're on medicationBenefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?Benefits of Haruan fish - Old wives' tale or scientific fact?

Spotted at Calvin Klein Watches + Jewelry Kiosk

Monday, November 27, 2017 6:06 PM by

The Calvin Klein watches + jewelry kiosk at Suria KLCC is the biggest worldwide. And, it also houses the largest assortment of Calvin Klein jewelry.

“We stand for being modern, contemporary, sophisticated, pure, natural, and often minimal. Consistent. And, we stand for sex in a very big way. We are a brand that can affect youth and people of any age.” — Calvin Klein

About the brand

Calvin Klein watches + jewelry is a partnership between two ’90s icons: Swatch Group and Calvin Klein. Each piece embodies bold, progressive ideals. The aesthetic is seductive and often minimal — driven by Swiss-made quality, powerful imagery and fashion trends.

The who’s who

Spotted at the kiosk’s launch were TV host and emcee Reem Shahwa, actress Siti Saleha, actor Ryzal Jafar, and social media KOLs with large followings among English, Malay and Chinese-speaking audiences.

Also present were Jose de Cardoso, the president of Swatch Group Malaysia & Singapore, and Pascal Scherer, the regional sales manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry.

ck_klcc__24_

Reem Shahwa wearing Calvin Klein Outline necklace and Calvin Klein Addict ladies' watch

ck_klcc__50_

Nadia Brian

ck_klcc__29_

Jia Yee

ck_klcc__11_

Nina Khalil

ck_klcc__61_

Serene Khoo

ck_klcc__73_

Siti Saleha trying out a Calvin Klein necklace

ck_klcc__71_

Siti Saleha

ck_klcc__20_

Invited Chinese social media KOLs

ck_klcc__70_

Pascal Scherer, regional sales manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry, with Florence Loke, sales & marketing manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry

Some of the watches and jewellery available at the kiosk:

k7n236k2_original_16_bMuvk

Calvin Klein Chic ladies' watch

k8g23546_original_16_8LInE

Calvin Klein Authentic ladies' watch

k7w2s111_original_15_XDBa2

Calvin Klein Addict ladies' watch

kj6vpj1001_kj6vpf100_WD2kR

Calvin Klein Outline jewellery

kj7gbf4001_original__Nb0g0

Calvin Klein Gorgeous bangles

kj06mr0001_original__2B3fJ

Calvin Klein best-selling Hook closed bangle

kj06pd1001_original__xtIa9

Calvin Klein best-selling Hook closed bangle

 

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Kids Talk : Fun time telling with Flik F...

sarah jessica parker

5 Fashion Mistakes You're Making (And Ho...

How to Dress Like A Boss!

4 Things You Should NEVER Wear To Work

How To Look Stylish In Sneakers