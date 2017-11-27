Spotted at Calvin Klein Watches + Jewelry Kiosk

The Calvin Klein watches + jewelry kiosk at Suria KLCC is the biggest worldwide. And, it also houses the largest assortment of Calvin Klein jewelry.
“We stand for being modern, contemporary, sophisticated, pure, natural, and often minimal. Consistent. And, we stand for sex in a very big way. We are a brand that can affect youth and people of any age.” — Calvin Klein
About the brand
Calvin Klein watches + jewelry is a partnership between two ’90s icons: Swatch Group and Calvin Klein. Each piece embodies bold, progressive ideals. The aesthetic is seductive and often minimal — driven by Swiss-made quality, powerful imagery and fashion trends.
The who’s who
Spotted at the kiosk’s launch were TV host and emcee Reem Shahwa, actress Siti Saleha, actor Ryzal Jafar, and social media KOLs with large followings among English, Malay and Chinese-speaking audiences.
Also present were Jose de Cardoso, the president of Swatch Group Malaysia & Singapore, and Pascal Scherer, the regional sales manager of Calvin Klein watches + jewelry.
Some of the watches and jewellery available at the kiosk: