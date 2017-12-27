Best Ways to Wear Statement Sunglasses

Sunglasses are coming in more bold and statement shapes these days. Zoom in on the best frames for your face shape, skin tone and lifestyle with these tips.

What to know:

Some coloured lenses work better for certain skin tones. If you’re tan, opt for a pair that comes in warm tones such as brown, yellow, grey or golden red. For those with strong facial features, such as a prominent chin or nose, pick a pair that softens your features. However, if you have more delicate features – for example, a rounded jawline or short nose – go for a shape that visually sharpens these features. If you’re feeling confident and want to make a statement, go big and bold. Be sure the sunnies sit comfortably on your face, so you can step out without feeling self-conscious. Always check that the pair you want to purchase blocks both UVA and UVB light. Confirm it with your eye-care professional, and if you’re shopping online, read the fine print to identify the level of UV protection. When in doubt, stick to edgy but classic frames that fit almost all face shapes, like the cat-eye or aviator. Another bonus: they’re easy to match with outfits.

0RB3025__177_33 Aviator, Rayban 0RB3581N__001_E4 Blaze, Rayban BL7007D11 Illuminant, Bolon 0VO4061S__502113 SS17 Collection, Vogue 0VO4070S__50354Z SS17 Collection, Vogue BV0140S_004_Front FW17 Collection, Bottega Veneta

**This article first appeared in the September 2017 issue of Her World Malaysia**