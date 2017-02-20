Navigation

5 Beach-Ready Essentials

Monday, February 20, 2017 12:12 PM by

Get beach-ready with comfortable yet stylish outfits!

Beach

Read also : 4 Easy Makeup Steps to Look Like You’re Not Wearing Any

 

mexico-embroidered-linen-midi-dress-vita-kin

Mexico embroidered linen midi dress, Vita Kin

Tip #1 Wear cooling fabrics when you’ll be exposed to direct sunlight and the heat. This way, even if you have to cover up, you’ll still enjoy being outdoors.

melissa-cosmic-flat-melissa

‘Melissa Cosmic’ flat, Melissa

Tip #2 Flip-flops: yes, please! Swap impractical fancy sandals or sneakers for waterproof footwear that lets you have carefree fun.

banana-leaf-print-cotton-and-silk-blend-shorts-dolce-gabbana

Banana leaf-print cotton and silk-blend shorts, Dolce & Gabbana

Tip #3 Three-quarter pants and shorts are the best for frolicking in the sand. Or opt for a loose dress if you want to look more feminine.

ruffle-broderie-sun-top-topshop

Ruffle broderie sun top, Topshop

Tip #4 Create a fun look by wearing your sweatpants with cool prints or holiday-themed embroidery.

sicilian-pompom-straw-tote-muzungu-sisters

Sicilian pompom straw tote, Muzungu Sisters at Matchesfashion.com

Tip #5 ‘Spacious’ and ‘waterproof’ are the top two criteria for an ideal beach bag. You won’t have to leave your fave holiday picks behind, and don’t have to worry about getting them dirty or wet.

studded-floppy-hat-bcbgmaxazria

Studded floppy hat, BCBGMaxAzria

Tip #6 A straw hat or fedora hat protects you from direct sunlight. Plus, you’ll look stylish when shielding your face by the pool.

blue-stitches-watch-swatch

‘Blue Stitches’ watch, Swatch

Tip #7 Opt for a watch with plastic straps as they’re easy to clean and less fragile than leather.

