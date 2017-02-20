5 Beach-Ready Essentials

5 Beach-Ready EssentialsMonday, February 20, 2017 12:12 PM by Ezza ZainalGet beach-ready with comfortable yet stylish outfits!Read also : 4 Easy Makeup Steps to Look Like You’re Not Wearing Any mexico-embroidered-linen-midi-dress-vita-kinMexico embroidered linen midi dress, Vita KinTip #1 Wear cooling fabrics when you’ll be exposed to direct sunlight and the heat. This way, even if you have to cover up, you’ll still enjoy being outdoors. melissa-cosmic-flat-melissa‘Melissa Cosmic’ flat, MelissaTip #2 Flip-flops: yes, please! Swap impractical fancy sandals or sneakers for waterproof footwear that lets you have carefree fun. banana-leaf-print-cotton-and-silk-blend-shorts-dolce-gabbanaBanana leaf-print cotton and silk-blend shorts, Dolce & GabbanaTip #3 Three-quarter pants and shorts are the best for frolicking in the sand. Or opt for a loose dress if you want to look more feminine. ruffle-broderie-sun-top-topshopRuffle broderie sun top, TopshopTip #4 Create a fun look by wearing your sweatpants with cool prints or holiday-themed embroidery. sicilian-pompom-straw-tote-muzungu-sistersSicilian pompom straw tote, Muzungu Sisters at Matchesfashion.comTip #5 ‘Spacious’ and ‘waterproof’ are the top two criteria for an ideal beach bag. You won’t have to leave your fave holiday picks behind, and don’t have to worry about getting them dirty or wet. studded-floppy-hat-bcbgmaxazriaStudded floppy hat, BCBGMaxAzriaTip #6 A straw hat or fedora hat protects you from direct sunlight. Plus, you’ll look stylish when shielding your face by the pool. blue-stitches-watch-swatch‘Blue Stitches’ watch, SwatchTip #7 Opt for a watch with plastic straps as they’re easy to clean and less fragile than leather. women, looks, ideas, vacation, body beautiful, holiday, islands, beach, how to fashion, fashion tips