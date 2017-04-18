Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Applying Foundation Using A Tampon?!Smoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattSmoked Salmon Crepe Cake by Sarah SharrattWhat Happens to Your Body When You SleepWhat Happens to Your Body When You Sleep5 Beach-Ready Essentials5 Beach-Ready Essentials3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully3 Must-Dos to Grow Your Business Successfully

5 Celebrity Coachella Looks That We’re Loving!

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10:10 AM by
Prev1 of 5

Bring on the Coachella fashion!

One of the biggest annual music festival just happened over the weekend and celebrities of any industry came flocking from left, right and center came to attend; dressed in their best ‘festival outfits’.

We’ve round up our top 5 favourite Coachella looks that inspired us, even though we don’t have Coachella in Malaysia, yet (hopefully).

Vanessa Hudgens

Of course, the Queen of Coachella proved everyone once again, that she is THE Queen of Coachella. Vanessa Hudgens went for a slightly darker themed this time with an all black assemble, except for that one attention grabbing scarf.

A post shared by forever21 (@forever21) on

Prev1 of 5

, , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Funk For The Weekend... With Denim

Happy 10th Anniversary COS!

Meet The Revolutionair: Sean Wotherspoon

street

Street-Style Outfits To Wear To Work

Rock The Mom Jeans The Right Way

Eyeframes You Will Be Remembered For