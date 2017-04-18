5 Celebrity Coachella Looks That We’re Loving!

Bring on the Coachella fashion!

One of the biggest annual music festival just happened over the weekend and celebrities of any industry came flocking from left, right and center came to attend; dressed in their best ‘festival outfits’.

We’ve round up our top 5 favourite Coachella looks that inspired us, even though we don’t have Coachella in Malaysia, yet (hopefully).

Vanessa Hudgens

Of course, the Queen of Coachella proved everyone once again, that she is THE Queen of Coachella. Vanessa Hudgens went for a slightly darker themed this time with an all black assemble, except for that one attention grabbing scarf.