The first step in finding the perfect pair of eye wear is to understand how they work.

Knowing the parts of your eyeglasses will help you to find a pair that not only improve your eyesight, but fit well and look great on you too. The lovely people at KACA-KACA gave us the lowdown on eye wear anatomy.

FRONT

Part of the eyeglass frame that holds the lenses in place and bridges the top of the nose