Yuna Sheds Light on the Meaning of True Love

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Last weekend, Malaysians were thrilled to hear the news of the engagement between Yuna and Adam Sinclair (that’s right, he is the brother of celebrities Aishah and Ashraf Sinclair!) . In a press release sent out to media friends, Yuna shares that her friendship with director Adam Sinclair began after working together on set for a commercial in early 2013. Over the years, they kept in touch as friends and their relationship became more serious at the end of 2015. In 2016, Yuna introduced Adam to her parents, and she was also introduced to all of his family members. It is said that plans for the engagement only took place after both parents met each other in 27th March 2017. We wish Yuna and Adam a wonderful journey together and may it be filled with love and laughter always!

