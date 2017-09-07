Lady Gaga Reveals All in Five Foot Two Documentary

Lady Gaga debuts the teaser for her Netflix original documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre to an arena full of fans prior to her concert. The film will make its world premiere Friday, September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will launch globally on Netflix September 22.

Watch more of Five Foot Two official teasers on Netflix website netflix.com/gaga

In the documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga offers a vulnerable look of her life during one of the most pivotal periods in her career yet. Directed by Emmy®-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo), the film shows unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access as Gaga spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album Joanne and deals with personal struggles.

The film reveals Lady Gaga’s life shot over an eight-month period including ordinary aspects of her life, whether it’s attending a family christening, visiting her grandmother or cooking and playing with her dogs at home. On top of professional triumphs, viewers will see her cope with intense emotional and physical pain. The film may help viewers understand how all of these experiences contribute to 5-foot-2 tall beloved worldwide performer’s art.

The premiere of #GagaFiveFootTwo is on September 22 only on Netflix.