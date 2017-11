Last year we introduced our first Kids Take Over issue and this November, its back! We wanted to hear more from the kids of Malaysia and selected 6 kid editors to be part of our magazine. The kids not only produced their own articles, they also attended events and workshops with our editor, Eena Houzyama. In case you have yet to catch-up on all our exclusive videos this month, do check them out below.

Creating amazing moments with this year’s kid editors: