4 Things You Did Not Know About Vivy Yusof

Vivy Yusof is a name well known on the lips of everyone. Having found success as a blogger first, her popularity soon soared to new heights with FashionValet and, more recently, her own reality show. Her World sat down with Vivy to dig a little deeper as to what shapes this enigmatic woman – and we walked away with even more profound admiration for her! To read her full story, make sure you nab a copy of our March issue once it hits the stands. Meanwhile, here are four things you may not have known about Vivy Yusof:

1. She used to sell handmade cards

Proving that the entrepreneurial streak has been running strong in her since day one, she used to make cards for people in university and would sell it for five pounds each. Having worked for her father (who is a businessman) over the holidays, she had always known she wanted her very own business – she just didn’t know in what industry.

2. A disastrous anniversary date made her view Fadza differently

When she was going out with Fadza, now her husband, her father didn’t allow her out on dates so she would sneak out when he was travelling. Once, it was their anniversary but her dad returned home unexpectedly. Fadza showed up at her doorstep all suited up and her father was livid! Both Fadza and Vivy spent that night in the kitchen with her dad in a sarong and had dinner together. Instead of getting angry, Fadza apologised to her father and that ultimately showed Vivy how different he is from the rest!

3. Her dad was the main driving force behind her blog

She initially didn’t want to put her name or face on her blog – writing anonymously instead. This was because her dad was very strict at the time and she wanted to keep her life in London private from him. It was only at her graduation that her dad encouraged her to continue writing. That was when her journey of personal branding started, and she says she would never have gone down this path if her dad had not approved.

4. Fadza is the ‘softie’ when it comes to their children

While she does her best not to feel bad when her kids are crying for her when she leaves for work, she admits her heart has broken a few times. Sometimes, she will stay by the door for a bit and after a few seconds, they stop bawling. Fadza, however, will be in the car staring into space – telling her that their kids really wanted him to be there.