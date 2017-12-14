Real Talk with Anggun

This December international singer, Anggun released her latest album titled “8”. The album which launch on the 8th of the month was one which Anggun herself holds close to her heart as she shares with me, the inspiration and aspiration of the album. Anggun is also once again taking on the role as judge on reality-talent show, Asia’s Got Talent.

During her visit to Malaysia to promote her album “8”, I sat for an exclusive interview with Anggun before she joined her fellow celebrity friends for the launch of a new social-entertainment app OneMusic a collaboration between XOX Mobile and Universal Music Malaysia.

Last year, I met Anggun during our cover story interview and it was an amazing feeling for her to remember the meet just as I walked in the meeting room. As we had very little time to chat, I jumped straight to the main question.

Getting Real with Anggun

Eena : What was the key inspiration behind the album?

Anggun: Yes, every single song is very personal to me, if not…almost biographical. Behind the message is always a story about women. For example, I did this song “The Good is Back”, it talks about how to rise above after a separation, after a heartbreak and you know how women are very resourceful…we’re actually very powerful but not alot of us know that. We often need to be reminded that we’re actually that good. That we have all the powers to turn things down, or to transform bad things into something wonderful. To be able to see a good thing in every moment. So, it’s all about that and knowing and being careful and knowing who is your real enemy and who is your real friends. Because nowadays with the social media, alot of news is out there and you don’t always get to know the truth. Everybody wants the truth but no one truly wants to be honest. So, you have to becareful and you have to know. you have to kind of always be aware and have your antenna’s out. And also, this album is about being gratefiul. Sometimes when you pray we always ask, we rarely thank God for everything that we have, good or bad, and I think we are overall, we are very lucky people compared to many others living in different parts of the world. So, it’s important to be grateful.

And as for my first single, “What We Remember” which talks and underlines the fact that we live in this world for only a while, a short amount of time. We don’t have anything when we leave. All we have is our memory, so what we remember. So, it’s important to be able to craft a good memory for ourselves and for others.

E: How do you see yourself play a positive role in some else’s life through the album?

A: I can’t really say for them. All I can is over to them this point of view. Propose a different angle to see things. Afterwards, its no longer in my power. It really is up to them whether or not they capture the message. But, I have to say until today, I still have people coming up to me and saying, “That line, that song that you wrote…yes, it translates into alot of things,” and I always feel flattered and to me, this is the true reward in what I do. It’s when what I write…the message gets through to the other person. But then, it’s all up to them.

E: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Anggun: Hmm…Hopefully with another child.

E: What are your thoughts on change?

A: I think its something we should not be afraid of, but it is so rewarding if you challenge yourself to do something new. You might surprise yourself. And you shouldn’t constrict yourself to do just one thing. Just try, try. What do you have to lose? You only have something to gain, even if you are not sure. Just go for it. If you don’t succeed try something else, or just try again. It’s just that I have been going through changes in my life and I thank God that I actually took that road because otherwise, who knows where I would be and what I’d be doing. So you have to challenge yourself, you owe it to yourself. Change is actually good, and necessary.

Interview and story by Eena Houzyama