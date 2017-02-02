Navigation

Celebs Reaction to Queen Bey’s Pregnancy

Thursday, February 2, 2017 2:02 PM by

Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister.

On her Instagram account, Beyoncé posted a photo showcasing her beautiful baby bump with a caption to announce that she and hubby Jay Z are expecting twins.

She has not said how far along she is in her pregnancy, nor the gender, but did show off a sizable belly and the birth of Bey and Jay’s twins will bring the Carter clan to a total of five; daughter Blue Ivy is 5 years old.

Everyone from Bire Larson to Chrissy Teigen have weighed in to express their joy and say congratulations.

 

Me too!

A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

 

We will be seeing the mama-to-be rocking the stage on February 12 as she scheduled to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

Queen Bey is nominated for nine awards this year, including Album of the Year for her successful visual album Lemonade.

