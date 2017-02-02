Celebs Reaction to Queen Bey’s Pregnancy

Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

On her Instagram account, Beyoncé posted a photo showcasing her beautiful baby bump with a caption to announce that she and hubby Jay Z are expecting twins.

She has not said how far along she is in her pregnancy, nor the gender, but did show off a sizable belly and the birth of Bey and Jay’s twins will bring the Carter clan to a total of five; daughter Blue Ivy is 5 years old.

Everyone from Bire Larson to Chrissy Teigen have weighed in to express their joy and say congratulations.

Me too! A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

NO – YOU ARE CRYING BECAUSE BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 1, 2017

But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 1, 2017

So happy for them!!! https://t.co/OwMnQ0KTZd — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) February 1, 2017

I feel like I’m more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 1, 2017

We will be seeing the mama-to-be rocking the stage on February 12 as she scheduled to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

Queen Bey is nominated for nine awards this year, including Album of the Year for her successful visual album Lemonade.

