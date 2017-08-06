A Legendary Night with Dato Sheila Majid

The last time Dato Sheila Majid held a concert of this stature was 26 years ago at the same venue, Stadium Negara. And last night, she awed an audience of over 4000 fans who gathered to watch this legendary singer perform on stage making it one of the best concerts I’ve ever been too.

Walking in to the Stadium, I was instantly taken back in time to the moment I walked in as a 13 year old eager to watch my all-time favourite singer perform her hit songs at the Lagenda concert. The air around the stadium was filled with excitement. What truly got to my heart was how Sheila united Malaysians with her songs. There was no age boundary (okay, perhaps majority of us there would have to be 30 and above…hehehehe), different races and religion all just thrilled to watch Malaysia’s Jazz Queen in action after so many years.

Sitting almost the edge of my seat as the lights dimmed, I was trying to guess what song she would open with and it was such a pleasant surprise that she sang her first ever hit song as the opening number, Pengemis Muda. Despite having just met her last Ramadhan for the cover photo shoot, I melted at the sound of her vocals as she belted out Pengemis Muda. I miss her performances. I miss watching a concert with such professionalism by a Malaysian artist. Yes, there has been many other concerts by Malaysian artists but nothing can beat her comfortable presence on stage. NO fancy fan-fare, no dancers, no specific choreography- just Sheila and a team of amazing made in Malaysia musicians.

Although it took a while for the crowd to get on their feet and dance, Sheila made it clear from the very start that she wanted us to really enjoy ourselves, and not worry about disrupting the view of another person as that would encourage them to get up and dance too!