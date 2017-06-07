Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
How To Teach Your Kids Good MannersHow To Teach Your Kids Good MannersBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyBody Areas You Should Take Note of RegularlyWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreWaffle Recipes That Will Get You Drooling For MoreHere's How To Actually Care for Your DenimHere's How To Actually Care for Your Denim4 Tips To Sustaining Your Marriage4 Tips To Sustaining Your Marriage

Clooney’s Twins Are Finally Here!

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11:11 AM by

Clooney, the world’s most famous former bachelor is now a father to twins!

Ella and Alexander Clooney were born Tuesday according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He added that both babies are “happy, healthy and doing fine.” Rosenfield joked, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.

 

As you might remember, Julie Chen first shard the news on The Talk, and then Matt Damon got his jokes in on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. George later broke his silence during an interview with Rencontres de Cinema.

The children are the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

Source : CNN.COM

 

, , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Mother’s Day Gifts That Won’t Cost Y...

Here's How You Can Be A Positive Nag

4 Body Toning Exercises To Try

Beyoncé's Wedding Anniversary Regift Is...

5 Signs You're Sabotaging Your Own Relat...

An Open Letter To Those Who Condone Chil...