Clooney’s Twins Are Finally Here!

Clooney, the world’s most famous former bachelor is now a father to twins!

Ella and Alexander Clooney were born Tuesday according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He added that both babies are “happy, healthy and doing fine.” Rosenfield joked, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.

As you might remember, Julie Chen first shard the news on The Talk, and then Matt Damon got his jokes in on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. George later broke his silence during an interview with Rencontres de Cinema.

The children are the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

Source : CNN.COM